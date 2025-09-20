Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 22, 2025, as part of Matchday 6 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Sporting will host Moreirense. Let's break down a bet on the winner of this clash.

Sporting

Sporting approaches this game riding the momentum from a successful Champions League outing. In the opening round, they thrashed Kairat Almaty at home, extending their winning streak to two consecutive matches.

Sporting also made a strong start to the Portuguese league campaign. Despite a Super Cup defeat to Benfica, they have won four of their first five official matches this season, dropping points only in a crucial fixture against Porto. Currently, Sporting sits second in the league table with 12 points and a goal difference of 15-4.

At home, Sporting holds a clear head-to-head advantage over Moreirense. The Lisbon side has won each of their last nine encounters against this opponent, netting three goals in each of their last two home meetings.

Moreirense

Last season, Moreirense delivered a solid campaign, finishing tenth in the standings and comfortably distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

This year, the team kicked off with confidence. Moreirense has claimed four wins in their first five matches, suffering their only defeat away to Gil Vicente (0-2). At present, they sit third in the table, level on points with their upcoming rivals, Sporting.

On the road, Moreirense have played twice, registering one win and one loss. In head-to-head clashes with Sporting, the advantage is clearly with the Lisbon side: Sporting have won five of the last six meetings, with Moreirense taking just one. Last season, Moreirense managed to beat Sporting at home, but in four of the last six encounters, Moreirense failed to find the net.

Probable lineups

Sporting: Virginia, Vagiannidis, Inácio, Debast, Mangas, Ugarte, Kochorashvili, Pote, Quenda, Suárez, Trincão.

Moreirense: Caio, Pinto, Marcelo, Maracas, Kiko, Alanzinho, Stepanović, Souza, Teguia, Guillermo, Kiko Bondoso.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Sporting have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Each of Sporting’s last 5 matches has produced over 2.5 total goals.

Both teams have scored in Sporting’s last 4 matches.

Four of Moreirense’s last 5 away games have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Sporting have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Sporting have won their last 5 home matches against Moreirense.

Three of the last 4 head-to-head encounters have seen over 2.5 total goals.

Sporting vs Moreirense match prediction

Both teams have started the season on a positive note, sitting level on points after five rounds. However, Sporting have dominated Moreirense in recent home fixtures and boast a deeper squad. The Lisbon side are clear favorites for this encounter, so we expect Sporting to assert their superiority, extend their winning streak over Moreirense, and secure a confident victory. My pick for this match: Sporting to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.6.