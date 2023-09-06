Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer

The well-known portal Transfermarkt showed the top ten football clubs in the world that spent more on transfers than others last summer.

Topping the ranking of the biggest spenders in football, the London club Chelsea, which spent € 464 million on new players.

On the second line of the rating is the Saudi team "Al-Hilal", which laid out € 353 million for new players.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are third on the list with €350 million in new player spending.

The full list of top 10 clubs is as follows:

1. Chelsea - € 464 million;

2. Al-Hilal - € 353 million;

3. "PSG" - € 350 million;

4. Tottenham - € 249 million;

5. Manchester City - € 241 million;

6. Arsenal - € 235 million;

7. Manchester United - € 207 million;

8. Al-Ahli - € 194 million;

9. Liverpool - € 172 million;

10. Al-Nasr - €165 million

Note that Chelsea spent the most and at the end of the last season. Despite this, the team finished 12th in the league table last season in the Premier League.