RU RU NG NG
Main News Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer

Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer

Football news Today, 04:30
Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Photo: Chelsea Twitter

The well-known portal Transfermarkt showed the top ten football clubs in the world that spent more on transfers than others last summer.

Topping the ranking of the biggest spenders in football, the London club Chelsea, which spent € 464 million on new players.

On the second line of the rating is the Saudi team "Al-Hilal", which laid out € 353 million for new players.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are third on the list with €350 million in new player spending.

The full list of top 10 clubs is as follows:

1. Chelsea - € 464 million;
2. Al-Hilal - € 353 million;
3. "PSG" - € 350 million;
4. Tottenham - € 249 million;
5. Manchester City - € 241 million;
6. Arsenal - € 235 million;
7. Manchester United - € 207 million;
8. Al-Ahli - € 194 million;
9. Liverpool - € 172 million;
10. Al-Nasr - €165 million

Note that Chelsea spent the most and at the end of the last season. Despite this, the team finished 12th in the league table last season in the Premier League.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Al Hilal Premier League England Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Football news Today, 01:48 In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video) Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches Football news Yesterday, 16:14 The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Yesterday, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results Football news Yesterday, 13:25 The next two games will be decisive for the manager of the German national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Poland vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Denmark vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023