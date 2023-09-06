Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals

Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann may return to work soon.

According to the German portal Abenzeitung, a well-known specialist can become the head coach of the German national team or Borussia Dortmund.

The publication recalls that this year Nagelsmann turned down offers from Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain. The coach wanted to take a break to form a new coaching staff.

Nagelsmann, 35, was with Bayern from July 2021 to March 2023. Together with him, the team won the German championship and two German Super Cups. Before moving to the Munich club, he coached RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim quite successfully.

Earlier, the media also wrote that Nagelsmann is one of the candidates for the post of head coach of the German national team. Now the main team of the country plays under the leadership of Hans-Dieter Flick and the local football federation is frankly dissatisfied with the performance of the team.

Another candidate for the post of coach of the German national team was the head coach of “Eintracht” Oliver Glasner.