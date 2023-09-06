RU RU NG NG
Main News Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals

Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals

Football news Today, 08:00
Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals Photo: Bavaria twitter

Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann may return to work soon.

According to the German portal Abenzeitung, a well-known specialist can become the head coach of the German national team or Borussia Dortmund.

The publication recalls that this year Nagelsmann turned down offers from Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain. The coach wanted to take a break to form a new coaching staff.

Nagelsmann, 35, was with Bayern from July 2021 to March 2023. Together with him, the team won the German championship and two German Super Cups. Before moving to the Munich club, he coached RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim quite successfully.

Earlier, the media also wrote that Nagelsmann is one of the candidates for the post of head coach of the German national team. Now the main team of the country plays under the leadership of Hans-Dieter Flick and the local football federation is frankly dissatisfied with the performance of the team.

Another candidate for the post of coach of the German national team was the head coach of “Eintracht” Oliver Glasner.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Germany Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Football news Today, 01:48 In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video) Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches Football news Yesterday, 16:14 The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Yesterday, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023