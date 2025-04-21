MLS Week 9 Recap: Seattle Sparkles, Charlotte Hits the Summit, LA’s Spiral Deepens

Week 9 of the MLS season offered a mix of revival and continued struggle. The biggest statement came from Seattle, where the Sounders dismantled Nashville 3-0 in their best performance of the year. Despite missing key starters, Pedro de la Vega shined with a stunning goal and Jesús Ferreira contributed in a dominant team display that reminded fans of Seattle’s elite potential.

In Cleveland, Inter Miami stayed undefeated by edging Columbus Crew 1-0 in a battle of unbeatens. Benjamin Cremaschi’s diving header made the difference, showing Javier Mascherano’s side doesn’t need the ball to win. Their tactical adaptability may prove crucial down the stretch.

Charlotte FC took full advantage, climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference with a convincing 3-0 win over San Diego. On the opposite end, Atlanta United suffered another painful setback with a 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia, as questions grow despite record spending. Things look even bleaker for the LA Galaxy, who remain winless after a 1-0 loss to Austin. Nine matches into their title defense, they are enduring the worst start ever by an MLS Cup holder.

Elsewhere, João Peglow dazzled with a bicycle-kick winner for D.C. United against the Red Bulls, New England showed newfound chemistry with Campana and Ganago leading a 2-0 win over NYCFC, and Cincinnati edged Chicago in a five-goal thriller powered by Evander’s brace. Sporting KC erupted for five goals in San Jose, while Toronto finally claimed their first win of the season with a 1-0 result at Real Salt Lake.

As it stands, Charlotte and Cincinnati lead the East, Vancouver tops the West, and both the Galaxy and Montréal remain winless, mired in uncertainty.