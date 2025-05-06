RU RU ES ES FR FR
MLS Week 11: Crew Dominate, San Diego Rebounds, and Seattle Run Riot

Football news Today, 00:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Matchday 11 in Major League Soccer delivered a feast of goals, standout individual performances, and several teams making a strong statement in their playoff pursuits. According to MLSsoccer.com, five clubs scored at least four goals this weekend, setting the tone for a thrilling round of action.

Columbus Crew continued their dominant form with a 4-2 home win over Charlotte FC, climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference. Even without Cucho or Gazdag, Wilfried Nancy’s side was fluid and clinical, with Dylan Chambost leading the way. Meanwhile, San Diego FC snapped a three-game losing skid with a resounding 5-0 victory over FC Dallas, highlighted by a dazzling 2-goal, 2-assist performance from Chucky Lozano and 1g/2a from Anders Dreyer.

Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes also notched 4-1 wins, with Nouhou and Cristian Espinoza each recording a goal and assist. Inter Miami bounced back from Concacaf disappointment with a commanding 4-1 result over the Red Bulls, who continue to spiral. LAFC extended their unbeaten streak with a methodical 2-0 win over Houston, fueled by rising striker Nathan Ordaz.

The New England Revolution are quietly turning into one of the league’s top stories, claiming a fourth straight win and rediscovering balance in Caleb Porter’s 3-5-2 setup. Carles Gil was again influential in the 2-0 win at Toronto, who are now scoreless in four of their last six.

Vancouver Whitecaps top the Supporters’ Shield race, boasting the best underlying numbers in MLS and showing depth, even without their star players. At the other end, LA Galaxy remain winless through 11 matches, hitting rock bottom in a bizarre 1-0 loss at Kansas City, who didn’t register a single shot.

