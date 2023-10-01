RU RU NG NG
Milan wants to sign Jonathan David

Football news Today, 11:40
Milan wants to sign Jonathan David

Italian Milan is looking for a new striker. Against this background, the club paid attention to Lille forward Jonathan David.

According to Calciomercato, the Canadian footballer is himself interested in moving to Milan. It is noted that the Italian club will try to buy the player in the winter. It has not yet been specified for what amount Lille will be willing to release the player.

Note that the 23-year-old forward moved to Lille in the summer of 2020 from the Belgian Gent. The French paid 27 million euros for the striker. The player's current contract is valid until the summer of 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's value is 60 million euros. This season, David played 10 matches for Lille, in which he scored 4 goals and provided one assist.

Let us add that today Lille beat Le Havre away. The match took place within the seventh round of the French League 1. The Canadian forward spent the entire 90 minutes on the field and did not score any effective actions.

