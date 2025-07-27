Milan Škriniar close to permanent deal with Fenerbahçe

According to Fabrizio Romano, 30-year-old defender Milan Škriniar is on the verge of a transfer to Fenerbahçe.



Details: After a six-month loan spell, Turkish club Fenerbahçe is keen to secure a permanent move for the Slovakian national team centre-back Milan Škriniar.

The insider reports that a contract until 2029 has been offered to the player, and a transfer proposal has already been sent to PSG management. The final decision now rests with the French club.

Škriniar has convinced both the board and Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho of his value and is ready to join the team on a permanent basis.



In the 2024/25 season, Škriniar made 23 appearances, scored three goals, and provided two assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Slovak defender is valued at 15 million euros.



Read also: Manchester United ready to offer lucrative contract as they target Donnarumma