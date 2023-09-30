RU RU NG NG
Milan intends to extend contract with Maignan

Goalkeeper of the French national team and Italian Milan Mike Maignan will soon sign a new contract with his current club. This is reported by insider Nicolo Skira.

According to the source, the parties will soon hold negotiations on a new agreement. Milan is ready to offer the goalkeeper until 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Frenchman's current contract runs until the summer of 2026. Let us remind you that Maignan moved to Milan in 2021 from the French Lille for 15 million euros. Since then, the goalkeeper has played 73 matches for the Rossoneri.

By the way, Maignan has already started training after the injury he received in the Champions League match against Newcastle.

Let us add that Milan will play their next match today against Lazio. The game will take place as part of the next Serie A round and will begin at 18:00 CET.

