Mike Magnan and Theo Hernandez are back in Milan's starting line-up

Milan trained this morning at Milanello Sports Center to prepare for their away match against Cagliari on Wednesday 27th September. Goalkeeper Mike Magnan and full-back Theo Hernandez are back in training with Stefano Pioli's side. Also, as it became known, Davide Calabria continues to work according to an individual program.

Hernandez will be a regular in the starting eleven at Cagliari, while a final decision on Mainan will not be made until tomorrow. In Milan, they are satisfied with the performance of the second goalkeeper Mark Sportiello, so they will not force the recovery of the Frenchman.

In addition, there is information that Rade Krunic has to undergo an examination regarding the extent of the injury he received in the match against Verona.

It will be recalled that Theo Hernandez was injured in the fifth round of Serie A against Verona, and goalkeeper Mike Magnan was injured in the Champions League match against Newcastle United.