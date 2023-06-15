Messi's goal helps Argentina beat 2022 World Cup participant

In a friendly match, the Argentina national team defeated the Australia national team with a score of 2-0.

The victory for Argentina came from goals by Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella.

Recall that in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina defeated Australia with a score of 2-1.

Argentina 2-0 Australia (1-0)

Goals: Messi 2' - 1-0, Pezzella 68' - 2-0

Argentina: Martínez, Molina, Otamendi (Pezzella 46'), Romero, Acuña, Di María (Lo Celso 59'), De Paul (Rodriguez 79'), Fernandes (Paredes 74'), Mac Allister (Álvarez 59'), Messi, González (Garnacho 74').

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson (Streiner 73'), Souttar, Rowles, Bozanic, McGree (Metcalfe 73'), O'Neill (Genreau 63'), Baccus, Leckie (Robertson 73'), Duke (Borrello 63'), Maclaren (Hrustic 46').