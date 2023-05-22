Messi has set a record in the 2022/2023 season
Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown
Argentinian forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has become the first player in the current season to score 20 goals and provide 20 assists in all competitions.
To achieve this milestone, Messi had to play 39 matches. In the French league, the Argentine scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists, while in the Champions League, he scored four goals and provided four assists. He also scored one goal in the French Super Cup.
It's worth noting that the 35-year-old Messi's contract with PSG expires next summer. It is expected that the player will leave the club at the end of the season.
