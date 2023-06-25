Messi unexpectedly arrived with a gift from the president of PSG
Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown
The forward of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, gave a gift received from the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to his teammate Neymar, as reported by Le Parisien.
The Argentinean received a golden number 30 before his final game for the Parisian club. However, the gift ended up in Neymar's possession, who sold it at a charity auction for 158,000 euros. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to a fund for underprivileged children.
It should be noted that Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30, 2023. The forward will leave the club as a free agent and is expected to join Inter Miami in the near future.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Football news Yesterday, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:01 France take a tough win in UEFA Youth Euro 2023 Football news Today, 15:55 Messi unexpectedly arrived with a gift from the president of PSG Football news Today, 15:42 AC Milan interested in Portuguese talent Football news Today, 15:30 RB Leipzig find replacement for Gvardiol in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 15:15 Al-Nasr could intercept Barcelona's transfer target Football news Today, 14:55 AC Milan interested in Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 14:42 Barcelona may sign Villarreal veteran Football news Today, 14:30 Roma extend the contract of the striker who hasn't scored a single goal Football news Today, 14:15 Became known the salary of the Ukrainian Mudrik in Chelsea Football news Today, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Santos vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Portugal vs Belgium predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Netherlands vs Georgia predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023