Messi unexpectedly arrived with a gift from the president of PSG

The forward of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, gave a gift received from the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to his teammate Neymar, as reported by Le Parisien.

The Argentinean received a golden number 30 before his final game for the Parisian club. However, the gift ended up in Neymar's possession, who sold it at a charity auction for 158,000 euros. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to a fund for underprivileged children.

It should be noted that Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30, 2023. The forward will leave the club as a free agent and is expected to join Inter Miami in the near future.