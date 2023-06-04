Messi tops the list of the best players in Ligue 1

PSG captain Lionel Messi has topped the ranking of the best players in Ligue 1 for the 2022/23 season by average score.

Specialists portal WhoScored rated the performance of the 35-year-old Argentine at 8.28 points.

In second place is Kylian Mbappe, the top scorer of the championship (7.80), and third place goes to Neymar (7.71).

Also in the top five are Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon (7.42) and Remi Cabella of Lille (7.38).