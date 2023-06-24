Messi spoke about the difficulties of PSG

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on his time at PSG

The Argentine admitted that he loved this one because his friends, acquaintances and those he had met before played there."

"I thought adaptation would be easier. In reality, however, I had a lot of trouble adjusting. I missed preseason training and also my family and I had to get used to a new city," he said.

Messi played 32 matches in the French championship last season, in which he scored 16 goals and gave 16 assists.