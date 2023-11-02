Messi named his main goals in his career

Lionel Messi, striker for Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, spoke about what goal he considers the most important in his career.

The Argentine did not name a specific goal, but admitted that the most important goals are scored in the finals of the Champions League and World Cup.

“I have always said that the most important goals are the ones you score in the Champions League final, in the World Cup final. “I will always remember my goal against Real Madrid when we beat them 2-0 in the Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabeu", - said the Argentine.

We are talking about a match that took place in 2011. In the first meeting, Barcelona won with a score of 2:0, and in Barcelona the result was a draw - 1:1.

Let us remind you that Messi recently became the owner of eight Golden Balls, which no one has achieved in the history of world football.

No one has won this prestigious award more often than the Argentine striker. He won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.