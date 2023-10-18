RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Messi has ascended to become the preeminent goal-scorer in the annals of South American qualifiers

Messi has ascended to become the preeminent goal-scorer in the annals of South American qualifiers

Football news Today, 16:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Messi has ascended to become the preeminent goal-scorer in the annals of South American qualifiers Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/

Lionel Messi notched a brace in the fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Peru.

With these two goals, the Argentine forward has etched his name as the leading scorer in the history of South American qualifiers, having netted 31 goals.

Additionally, Lionel Messi, the forward for the Argentine national team and Inter Miami, shared insights into his preparation for the upcoming matches with the national team.

"At this moment, I will continue training and strive to be in the best form for the matches against Uruguay and Brazil in November. After that, I will take a break in Argentina, with much more time than usual, and in January, I will embark on preseason preparation from scratch," Messi was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

After four played matches, the Argentine team is comfortably leading the tournament standings, while their primary rivals, the Brazilians, are struggling to secure back-to-back victories.

Also, the captain of the Argentina national team compared his team to Barcelona and said that he was impressed by the team's level of play.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Popular news
The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Today, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football Football news Today, 10:54 It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football
Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:38 AC Milan is monitoring the Maguire situation Football news Today, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Today, 14:28 Ratcliffe deems Casemiro an ill-fated acquisition for Manchester United Football news Today, 13:43 Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Today, 12:36 Belgium may not complete the match against Sweden Hockey news Today, 12:01 Record among defensemen. A Colorado player scored 250 points. VIDEO Football news Today, 11:31 Real Madrid's defender had his suspension reduced, and he will be able to play against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:54 It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football Tennis news Today, 10:35 All participants of the WTA Elite Trophy have been confirmed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023