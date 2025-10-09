ES ES FR FR
"Messi had a big influence on me" - Heung-min Son shares his emotions about being in the US

The South Korean midfielder is thrilled to play in the same league as Lionel Messi
Football news Today, 12:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Heung-Min Son #7 of Los Angeles FC Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

This promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Details: The 33-year-old South Korean winger from Los Angeles, Heung-min Son, opened up about the legendary Argentine Lionel Messi, now playing for Inter Miami:

“I didn’t come to MLS because of him, but he definitely influenced me; he made the league even bigger, and I want to be like him. There’s no hiding it. We’re not on the same team, so I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.” Son admitted.

The former Tottenham star believes Messi is one of the greatest footballers in history, and facing him is a huge honor.

Son joined Los Angeles this summer for €22 million from Tottenham, where he spent ten years of his career. This season, Son has played 9 matches for Los Angeles, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists.

Reminder: Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami

