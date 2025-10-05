Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami

Helped his team demolish the opposition

Lionel Messi continues to make history in MLS.

Details: In the match against the New England Revolution, which ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Inter Miami, the Argentine maestro provided three assists, reaching an impressive milestone—100 goal contributions (goals + assists) in just 80 matches for the club.

Lionel Messi reaches 100 goal contributions in only 80 appearances for Inter Miami! ✨ 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Zfck7onNYE — OneFootball (@OneFootball) October 5, 2025

Messi first set up Tadeo Allende, putting him one-on-one with the keeper to open the scoring.

Definición precisa de Tadeo Allende 👊🔥 VAMOSSS pic.twitter.com/il9XEdclUy — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 5, 2025

Next, Jordi Alba found the net after Messi weaved past several defenders inside the box.

MESSI ➡️ JORDI 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/5sURnF9y3i — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 5, 2025

For the third goal, Messi was again involved, sending Allende through on goal for another one-on-one finish.

Grande Tadeoooo! Doblete del goleador ✌️💥 pic.twitter.com/PykqRGjGIT — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 5, 2025

Thus, the global football legend has reached 100 goal contributions in just 80 matches.

Reminder: Inter Miami is close to signing Sergio Reguilón.