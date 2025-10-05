RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami

Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami

Helped his team demolish the opposition
Football news Today, 02:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami https://x.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1952149638510977302

Lionel Messi continues to make history in MLS.

Details: In the match against the New England Revolution, which ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Inter Miami, the Argentine maestro provided three assists, reaching an impressive milestone—100 goal contributions (goals + assists) in just 80 matches for the club.

Messi first set up Tadeo Allende, putting him one-on-one with the keeper to open the scoring.

Next, Jordi Alba found the net after Messi weaved past several defenders inside the box.

For the third goal, Messi was again involved, sending Allende through on goal for another one-on-one finish.

Thus, the global football legend has reached 100 goal contributions in just 80 matches.

Reminder: Inter Miami is close to signing Sergio Reguilón.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
New England Revolution New England Revolution Schedule New England Revolution News New England Revolution Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Team News
Messi’s help: Inter Miami close to signing Sergio Reguilón Football news 03 oct 2025, 16:53 Messi’s help: Inter Miami close to signing Sergio Reguilón
Team conflict brewing? Messi voiced complaints to Mascherano during the last match Football news 01 oct 2025, 09:42 Team conflict brewing? Messi voiced complaints to Mascherano during the last match
Messi and Inter Miami Battle Fatigue in Crucial Stretch Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:05 Messi and Inter Miami Battle Fatigue in Crucial Stretch
There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami Football news 28 sep 2025, 09:22 There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami
Related Tournament News
Klopp Hails MLS Quality and Predicts Bright Future Football news 29 sep 2025, 19:25 Klopp Hails MLS Quality and Predicts Bright Future
MLS Matchday 37 Brings Rivalries and Playoff Drama Football news 26 sep 2025, 20:52 MLS Matchday 37 Brings Rivalries and Playoff Drama
The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match Football news 25 sep 2025, 01:14 The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores