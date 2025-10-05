Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami
Helped his team demolish the opposition
Football news Today, 02:58Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1952149638510977302
Lionel Messi continues to make history in MLS.
Details: In the match against the New England Revolution, which ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Inter Miami, the Argentine maestro provided three assists, reaching an impressive milestone—100 goal contributions (goals + assists) in just 80 matches for the club.
Messi first set up Tadeo Allende, putting him one-on-one with the keeper to open the scoring.
Next, Jordi Alba found the net after Messi weaved past several defenders inside the box.
For the third goal, Messi was again involved, sending Allende through on goal for another one-on-one finish.
Thus, the global football legend has reached 100 goal contributions in just 80 matches.
Reminder: Inter Miami is close to signing Sergio Reguilón.