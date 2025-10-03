Messi’s help: Inter Miami close to signing Sergio Reguilón

A strong squad boost.

Inter Miami is nearing the end of the MLS regular season and will soon begin the playoffs. Ahead of the postseason, Chaplin’s squad could get reinforcements.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami is currently in negotiations with representatives of Spanish footballer Sergio Reguilón. The process is moving quickly, and the player himself is open to continuing his career with the Florida club.

He left Tottenham in July and has several options on the table, but he sees Inter Miami as the best choice.

At the moment, Inter Miami sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 56 points from 31 matches. Three games remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin. The Herons are still in contention for a direct spot in the Round of 16, avoiding the play-in matches.

Reminder: Lionel Messi recently finalized negotiations over a new contract with Inter Miami. The 38-year-old Argentine and the club’s management have agreed on all terms.