As part of the sixth round of the Italian Serie A, Udinese and Cagliari will face off. The match is set for Sunday, October 5, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the attacking potential in this game.

Match preview

Udinese have kicked off the 2025/26 season on a fairly positive note. In their opening five Serie A matches, the team picked up two wins, drew once, and suffered two defeats.

At home, the Zebras have managed to secure just one point, highlighting their struggles on their own turf. However, it’s worth noting the quality of their opponents — their defeat came against Milan. In the Coppa Italia, Udinese showed solid form, beating Carrarese and Palermo at home in succession.

Interestingly, Udinese have looked more confident on their travels, collecting six out of a possible nine points away from home. The win over Pisa was expected, but their triumph against Inter came as a genuine shock.

Overall, Udinese are aiming to solidify their mid-table position in Serie A, hoping to improve their results in the coming fixtures. The team will be gunning for victory against Cagliari to continue their push up the standings.

Cagliari have started the new campaign with optimism and ambition. After finishing 15th last season, the club decided to part ways with Davide Nicola, and the appointment of his replacement raised plenty of eyebrows.

Fabio Pisacane, previously in charge of Cagliari’s Primavera side, was given the opportunity to lead the first team — and so far, he’s performing admirably. In the opening five matches, the team picked up seven points and sits mid-table.

Under the 39-year-old manager, Cagliari have already reached the Coppa Italia round of 16, where they’ll face the reigning champions. In Serie A, they’ve suffered two defeats, but considering those came against Inter and Napoli, the results aren’t unexpected.

Despite some challenges, Cagliari continue to work on strengthening their mid-table position in Serie A. The start to the season is promising, and fans are hoping the club can finally avoid a relegation battle for the first time in years.

Match facts

Udinese have suffered only one home defeat this season.

Udinese are winless in their last seven home Serie A matches.

Cagliari have won just three away games in 2025.

Udinese average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Cagliari average 1 goal per game away.

Probable line-ups

Udinese : Sava, Palma, Kristensen, Sole, Zanoli, Zemura, Atta, Karlstrom, Petrovsky, Zaniolo, Davis.

: Sava, Palma, Kristensen, Sole, Zanoli, Zemura, Atta, Karlstrom, Petrovsky, Zaniolo, Davis. Cagliari: Caprile, Pedro, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Palestra, Adopo, Deiola, Folorunsho, Prati, Esposito.

H2H

Cagliari haven’t beaten Udinese since 2021.

The last two Serie A meetings between these teams ended in Udinese victories.

Prediction

Both teams prefer attacking football but have vulnerabilities at the back. Udinese tend to play aggressively at home and look to control the tempo against teams of a similar level, while Cagliari are capable of creating danger on the counter. I expect the sides to deliver an entertaining match, so my bet is on the total goals over 2.