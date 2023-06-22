Messi can be named the best athlete of the year

It is reported that Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi is among the contenders for the title of Best Athlete of the Year according to ESPN.

In addition to the main award, Messi is also a contender for the title of Best Championship Performance for Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The award ceremony will take place on July 12th in Los Angeles.

Other contenders for the award include NBA champion Nikola Jokic, golfer Rose Zhang, and MMA fighter Leon Edwards.