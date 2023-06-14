Messi assessed his chances to become a coach

Forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team has stated that he has no intention of becoming a coach.

"In principle, I have always said that I do not want to be a coach. Certainly, things can change in the future, but I have not changed my decision. I enjoy watching football. I watch many matches involving different teams. I watch football with my children, and they also enjoy it. It's a way of spending time with my family," Messi said, as quoted by TT Plus.

Earlier reports suggested that Messi had made the decision to join Inter Miami in the summer transfer window.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 41 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023.