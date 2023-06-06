Messi asked the Arabian club to wait on his transfer

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has asked to postpone negotiations on his possible move to Saudi club Al-Hilal until 2024.

According to Goal, the Arab club had hoped to close the deal with Messi, but the player himself requested to postpone negotiations for a year.

The Saudi delegation was mildly upset by this news and told Messi that if he does not move to the club now, he will not receive a contract offer on the same terms a year later.

The media previously wrote that Messi was willing to pay between €400 million and €600 million per year.