Mbappé tops the list of French players by goal-scoring ratio

Without a doubt, Mbappé has become a legend for the French national team.

Details: Today, the renowned analytics portal PopFoot published a ranking of French players with the highest goal-scoring efficiency in the 21st century, taking into account all competitions and all clubs.

Leading the way is the 24-year-old Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who has netted 377 goals in 517 matches—an impressive average of 0.73 goals per game.

Second place goes to another legendary striker, who also played for Real Madrid—Karim Benzema: 498 goals in 959 matches, with an average of 0.52 goals per game.

Third on the list is the equally renowned David Trezeguet, who scored 307 goals in 632 matches (0.49 goals per game).

Falling outside the top three are players such as Ben Yedder, Gomis, Lacazette, Thierry Henry, Gignac, Hoarau, and Moussa Dembélé.

📊 Les joueurs français du 21eme siècle avec le meilleur ratio de buts par match pic.twitter.com/xSQYgF1U2M — PopFoot (@ThePopFoot) August 4, 2025

Reminder: “My brother.” Mbappé congratulated his teammate Brahim Díaz on his birthday