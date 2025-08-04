Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 5, at 18:00 Central European Time, Bayer will play a friendly match against Italian side Pisa. Read on for a breakdown of both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Bayer continues its preseason preparations under new head coach Erik ten Hag, who recently replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm.

Under the new manager, Bayer has already played three friendlies: in a match where ten Hag gave his young players a chance to prove themselves, Bayer fell 5-1 to Flamengo U-20. After that heavy defeat, Bayer bounced back with wins over Bochum (2-0) and Sittard (2-1). The team continues to attack heavily, maintain strong possession, and make active use of set pieces. Ten Hag is still searching for his optimal lineup, giving opportunities to every player in the squad.

Pisa finished second in Serie B, earning direct promotion to Italy’s top flight. Under the legendary Alberto Gilardino, Pisa will play their fourth friendly of this training camp. In previous matches, they secured three wins: against Bra (5-0), Pro Vercelli (1-0), and Empoli (3-2). Bayer will thus be Pisa’s first major test as a Serie A newcomer.

Pisa prefers to play on the counter, relying on the pace of Matteo Tramoni as a key weapon in their defensive setup. In the 2024/25 season, Pisa conceded only 36 goals in 38 league matches—one of the best records in the competition.

Probable lineups

Bayer: Flekken, Tah, Quansah, Tapsoba, Tella, Palacios, Andrich, Grimaldo, Masa, Adli, Schick

Pisa: Semper, Lusuardi, Meister, Akisanmiro, Angori, Geiholt, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Moreo, Tramoni, Toure

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first meeting between these teams

Pisa has lost just once in their last ten matches, with one draw and eight wins

Bayer has scored in eight consecutive matches

Prediction

Given the nature of the match and the playing styles of both teams, expect plenty of goals. Bayer will surely press forward and control possession, while Pisa will have opportunities to strike on the counter. My prediction: total goals over (3) at 1.75 odds.