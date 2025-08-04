"My brother." Mbappé congratulates his teammate Brahim Díaz on his birthday

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has shown that he enjoys a great relationship with his teammates. The French forward took to Instagram to wish his teammate, Brahim Díaz, a happy birthday.

Mbappé posted a photo of Díaz in his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Happy birthday, my brother 🫶🏽❤️✨ @brahim," making it clear that he and the Moroccan have a strong friendship within the squad.

Kylian Mbappé x Brahim Díaz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x3OVdmv2T9 — 〽️ (@kyks_98) February 11, 2025

To recap, Brahim Díaz joined Real Madrid in 2019 after transferring from Manchester City for €17 million. In 2020, he was loaned to AC Milan, where he spent the next three years before returning to Madrid.

Brahim Díaz with Kylian Mbappe! pic.twitter.com/sm7pgWn3WS — Miss ADEL🦋🦚🌹 (@a_derll) January 19, 2025

Díaz has made 121 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 20 assists. In the 2023/24 season, he helped the Spanish giants clinch both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.