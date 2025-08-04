"My brother." Mbappé congratulates his teammate Brahim Díaz on his birthday
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has shown that he enjoys a great relationship with his teammates. The French forward took to Instagram to wish his teammate, Brahim Díaz, a happy birthday.
Mbappé posted a photo of Díaz in his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Happy birthday, my brother 🫶🏽❤️✨ @brahim," making it clear that he and the Moroccan have a strong friendship within the squad.
To recap, Brahim Díaz joined Real Madrid in 2019 after transferring from Manchester City for €17 million. In 2020, he was loaned to AC Milan, where he spent the next three years before returning to Madrid.
Díaz has made 121 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 20 assists. In the 2023/24 season, he helped the Spanish giants clinch both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.