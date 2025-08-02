Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move

According to Diario Sport, several La Liga clubs are interested in securing the services of Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García.

Details: La Liga has been impressed by the performances of 21-year-old Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García. The player showcased his talent at the Club World Cup, drawing the attention of La Liga sides eager to bring the forward into their ranks for this season. While the clubs remain unnamed, it is believed they are mid-table teams.



Despite the growing interest, García is not planning to leave the squad and intends to fight for a spot in the starting lineup.



Last season, García made 10 appearances for Real Madrid’s senior team across all competitions, netting 5 goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 8 million euros.



