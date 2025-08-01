Prosecutors seek prison sentence for Raúl Asencio and his former teammates

Raúl Asencio had a lackluster Club World Cup, and now it appears he’s running into legal woes as well.

Details: According to Cadena SER, prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the Spanish defender. Additionally, they are pushing for each of his former teammates to receive four and a half years behind bars.

The case centers around three footballers who engaged in consensual sexual relations with two women in a private hotel room in the Canary Islands. The issue arose when the encounter was filmed and the video was shared online without the women’s consent.

Asencio did not participate in the act itself, but he did distribute the video before later deleting it. The prosecution argues that this too constitutes grounds for criminal charges.

Reminder: Achraf Hakimi faces up to 15 years in prison on rape charges. Prosecutors in Nanterre are seeking formal charges against the footballer.