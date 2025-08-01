What is happening? Hakimi faces up to 15 years in prison

Achraf Hakimi delivered an outstanding performance last season, helping PSG secure a treble. However, shocking news has now emerged.

Details: According to French outlet Le Parisien, Achraf Hakimi faces up to 15 years behind bars on charges of rape. The footballer himself claims this is an attempt at extortion and a provocation. Nevertheless, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office is demanding the court bring formal charges against the player.

The incident reportedly took place in 2023. The alleged victim stated that she met the footballer on social media, and they had been messaging for some time. She claims that during their first meeting, Achraf Hakimi kissed her on the lips and chest over her clothes, despite her objections.

The young woman protested to the footballer, but he continued to touch her until he forced her into a sexual act. This account was confirmed by the victim’s friend, who picked her up from the scene.

