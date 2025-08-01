Court rejects Conor McGregor's appeal against rape conviction

UFC star Conor McGregor was unable to provide the Dublin Court of Appeal with compelling evidence to overturn his conviction for sexual assault, according to Sky News.

It has been reported that a panel of three judges in Dublin rejected the athlete’s defense arguments—his lawyers had presented five grounds for appeal. Announcing the verdict, Judge Brian O’Moore stated that there was no basis to grant the appeal.

Earlier, McGregor had been found guilty of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand. The incident took place at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. According to the court’s decision, the Irishman is required to pay the victim €250,000 in compensation, as well as €1.3 million in legal costs.

Conor McGregor loses appeal over Nikita Hand civil rape case ruling https://t.co/5BGN4hDPLP — The Sun (@TheSun) July 31, 2025

After the verdict was delivered, the victim, Nikita Hand—who was present in the courtroom—was embraced by her family. McGregor was absent during the sentencing.