Mbappe told about the letter he sent to PSG bosses

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe admitted that he had indeed sent a letter to the club's management expressing his reluctance to extend his contract until the summer of 2025.

The Frenchman said that the letter was sent a long time ago and he does not think it could offend or "kill" anyone.

Recall that Mbappe's contract expires in the middle of next year.

Real Madrid wants to take advantage of the situation and the player himself has already said that he would not mind joining the club from Madrid.