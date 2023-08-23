Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced

France captain Kylian Mbappé, who represents Paris Saint-Germain, has still not made a decision about his future on the pitch.

However, the situation may change dramatically in the near future.

According to journalist Bruno Salomon in a podcast on Radio France, Mbappe plans to shed light on his future in the near future.

The journalist noted that the best scorer in the history of PSG wants to make a statement about his future choice after the upcoming PSG home match with Lens. The meeting will take place on August 26.

Recall that this summer Mbappe refused an offer to extend the contract with PSG for the 2024/2025 season. This means that in the summer of 2024 he can become a free agent and leave his team absolutely free.

Various sources wrote that the player himself would like to move to Real Madrid this summer, but Mbappe recently said that he intends to spend next season at PSG.

Last season, the 24-year-old forward became the top scorer of the French championship. In 34 matches of the national championship, he scored 29 goals and gave five assists.