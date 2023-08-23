RU RU NG NG
Main News Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced

Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced

Football news Today, 05:00
Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Photo: PSG twitter

France captain Kylian Mbappé, who represents Paris Saint-Germain, has still not made a decision about his future on the pitch.

However, the situation may change dramatically in the near future.

According to journalist Bruno Salomon in a podcast on Radio France, Mbappe plans to shed light on his future in the near future.

The journalist noted that the best scorer in the history of PSG wants to make a statement about his future choice after the upcoming PSG home match with Lens. The meeting will take place on August 26.

Recall that this summer Mbappe refused an offer to extend the contract with PSG for the 2024/2025 season. This means that in the summer of 2024 he can become a free agent and leave his team absolutely free.

Various sources wrote that the player himself would like to move to Real Madrid this summer, but Mbappe recently said that he intends to spend next season at PSG.

Last season, the 24-year-old forward became the top scorer of the French championship. In 34 matches of the national championship, he scored 29 goals and gave five assists.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:04 Referees in England banned from eating certain foods before matches Football news Today, 05:38 World's sexiest athlete Alice Schmidt challenged Holland (photo) Football news Today, 05:00 Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Football news Today, 04:00 Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023