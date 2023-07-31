Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway

London Chelsea are also interested in the services of PSG forward and the French national team Kylian Mbappe.

According to a source, the London club is going to offer not only money, but also one of its players in exchange for a 24-year-old footballer.

Chelsea owner Todd Bowley has allegedly already personally entered into transfer talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Apparently, the owner of the British club has already received permission to continue the transaction.

Recall that the Parisians are interested in selling the Frenchman this summer. This is necessary in order not to lose an expensive football player for free in 2024.

The main contender for the player is Real Madrid, which is in no hurry to buy a player for a lot of money. The Spaniards hope to be able to sign it for free in a year.

Also interested in Mbappe is Liverpool, who wanted to rent a football player.

Some Saudi clubs are also interested in Mbappe's services, but the player himself is not considering these options for his further career development.