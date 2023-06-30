Mbappe has no equal: the most expensive players of the French championship were named

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player in the French championship.

At the end of last season the cost of the player was 180 million euros.

Interestingly, in the published rankings Mbappe noticeably excels all competitors.

For example, Ashraf Hakimi, Marchinho and Nuno Mendes of PSG, who took second place, are valued at 65 million euros each.

In third place with a value of 60 million euros are another Parisian player Neymar and Lille forward Jonathan David.