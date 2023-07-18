RU RU
Mbappe has changed his plans for PSG

Football news Yesterday, 10:06
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe told the head coach of the team Luis Enrique that he intends to fulfill the remaining year of his contract with the club.

As reported by AS, while the reaction of the club to the words of the player is still unknown.

Also the publication does not report on what plans the Frenchman has for the summer of 2024.

Earlier, the media wrote that the owner of PSG will consider letting go of the star player only if he signs a new contract.

If this does not happen, Mbappe will be put up for sale and will leave the club already in the summer transfer window of 2023.

PSG are ready to listen to offers for the player, but only in the amount of 200 million euros plus half of the loyalty bonus specified in his contract.

Interest in the purchase expressed Arsenal and Liverpool, but the footballer himself is not currently considering these options.

Earlier it was repeatedly written that Mbappe is ready to leave PSG for the sake of one club - Real Madrid. At the same time, the "creamy" are in no hurry to pay a huge sum for the player.

