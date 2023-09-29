Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match

French forward Kylian Mbappé is ready for the upcoming Ligue 1 match, as confirmed by PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique.

According to the Spaniard, Mbappé has been training with the team, participating in all exercises without any discomfort. He is fully available. He underwent treatment for a whole week, and now he is in perfect condition.

Recall that Kylian Mbappé was found to have a minor left calf strain. Due to this, he trained indoors, and the next examination was scheduled for Friday. In Sunday's match between PSG and Marseille, the Frenchman suffered an injury in the first half and could not continue the game.

Kylian Mbappé is a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain. This season, he has scored eight goals in six matches, even though he was not in the squad for the first Ligue 1 game. PSG has upcoming league matches against Clermont and a UEFA Champions League game against Newcastle. The club hopes that Mbappé will return to the field soon and be able to assist the team.

Currently, PSG occupies the third position in Ligue 1, with 11 points from six rounds.