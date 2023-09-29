RU RU NG NG
Main News Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match

Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match

Football news Today, 12:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe/

French forward Kylian Mbappé is ready for the upcoming Ligue 1 match, as confirmed by PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique.

According to the Spaniard, Mbappé has been training with the team, participating in all exercises without any discomfort. He is fully available. He underwent treatment for a whole week, and now he is in perfect condition.

Recall that Kylian Mbappé was found to have a minor left calf strain. Due to this, he trained indoors, and the next examination was scheduled for Friday. In Sunday's match between PSG and Marseille, the Frenchman suffered an injury in the first half and could not continue the game.

Kylian Mbappé is a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain. This season, he has scored eight goals in six matches, even though he was not in the squad for the first Ligue 1 game. PSG has upcoming league matches against Clermont and a UEFA Champions League game against Newcastle. The club hopes that Mbappé will return to the field soon and be able to assist the team.

Currently, PSG occupies the third position in Ligue 1, with 11 points from six rounds.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:31 A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:31 A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:07 Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:30 Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match Football news Today, 11:56 Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers Football news Today, 11:25 A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade Football news Today, 10:53 Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries Football news Today, 10:20 The young talent of Barcelona has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 09:45 Cucurella may make a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 08:30 Antony returns to Manchester United Football news Today, 08:00 PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023