Master of disguise! Cole Palmer stuns with his carnival look

Quite an intriguing look.

Details: Yesterday, 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer attended the Notting Hill Carnival, where he managed to stay incognito thanks to his costume.

Fake dreads, a rasta cap, a black mask, and dark sunglasses rendered Palmer unrecognizable among the crowd of young revelers. However, everything changed when the player decided to share a photo of his look on his Instagram page.

In the photo, he posed with his arms crossed, standing in front of a Jamaican food stall. The Chelsea star captioned the shot: “Blendinggg,” meaning “merging” or “blending in.”

Earlier, it was reported that Cole Palmer would have to miss the match against West Ham due to injury, but judging by his spirits, it hasn’t dampened his mood one bit.

