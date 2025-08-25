Prediction on game Leeds Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Sheffield Wednesday will host Leeds at home in the second round of the English League Cup. The clash is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals from one of the teams.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: match preview

Sheffield Wednesday have already played three rounds in the new Championship season, but the results have left much to be desired. In their opener, the team lost 1-2 to Leicester, then suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat against Stoke City, and just a few days ago drew 2-2 with Wrexham. The Owls are hovering near the relegation zone with only one point. In the League Cup, Sheffield have already passed the first round, beating Bolton on penalties 4-3 (regular time – 2-2).

Leeds competed in the Championship last season, clinched the title, and are now back in the Premier League. In the first round, the Whites edged Everton 1-0, but then suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat to Arsenal. Leeds did not participate in the first round of the League Cup. During preseason, the team played three friendlies, all of which ended in draws.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last five matches.

Leeds have lost once in their last five games, drawing three times.

Sheffield Wednesday have conceded at least one goal in 15 consecutive matches.

In the last head-to-head, Leeds thrashed their opponents 3-0.

Probable lineups

Sheffield Wednesday: Charles; Sikeria, Emery, Weaver, Johnson; Thornton, Shipston, Fuzier, Kobaki; McNeil, Ugbo

Leeds: Perry; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Tanaka, Gruev, Stach; James, Nmecha, Gnonto

Prediction

Leeds travel away to face Sheffield Wednesday, but it’s the visitors who come in as favorites. The Owls have had a poor start to the season and will likely focus on the Championship. My prediction: Leeds individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75.