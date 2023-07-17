RU RU
Marseille want to sign Chelsea striker

Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Instagram of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Author unknown

"Marseille," where Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi plays, is reportedly interested in signing the striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from London-based club Chelsea and the Gabon national team, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the French club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The English club may be willing to part ways with the forward as they are reportedly dissatisfied with his performance. However, Aubameyang's salary could pose a problem for the potential transfer, as he currently earns around €10 million per year at Chelsea.

34-year-old Aubameyang has been playing for Chelsea since September 2022. He joined the English club from Barcelona for a transfer fee of €12 million. So far, he has played 21 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Previously, he has also played for Milan, Dijon, Lille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal.

Aubameyang has represented the Gabon national team since 2009. He has played 74 matches for the Gabonese national team, scoring 30 goals and providing 10 assists.

