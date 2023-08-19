Marseille has found a replacement for the Ukrainian Malinovsky in the Bundesliga

"Olympique de Marseille" has shown interest in the midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen and the German national team, Nadiem Amiri, according to journalist Florian Plettinckberg's tweet.

According to the source, the French club might acquire the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Marseille coaching staff is considering the German as a replacement for the Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky, who moved to the Italian Genoa.

The 26-year-old Amiri has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since 2019. He transferred to the club from Hoffenheim. The transfer fee was nine million euros. He has played a total of 137 matches for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. In the second half of the previous season, Amiri played for Genoa on loan. He played 13 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, did not score any goals, and provided two assists.

Amiri has been playing for the German national team since 2019. He has played five matches for the German national team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.