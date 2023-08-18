RU RU NG NG
Main News Marseille failed to win the away match of Ligue 1

Marseille failed to win the away match of Ligue 1

Today, 17:04
Photo: Marseille Twitter / Unknown

In the 2nd round of the French Ligue 1, "Marseille" played to a draw against the club "Metz" on the road. The match took place in Metz at the "Stade Saint-Symphorien" stadium and ended with a score of 2:2.

On the 14th minute, Emran Soglo opened the score, assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In the 59th minute, the home team's defender Aboubakar Lo received a red card. In the middle of the second half, Cheikh Sabaly equalized with an assist from Fali Candé. A few minutes later, Georgi Makautadze put the hosts ahead with a pass from Kevin N'Doram. In the 82nd minute, Valentin Vada leveled the score with an assist from Amin Harit.

With four points, "Marseille" took the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings. "Metz," with 1 point, climbed to the 13th position.

"Metz" - "Marseille" - 2:2 (0:1, 2:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 14 Soglo, 1:1 - 65 Sabaly, 2:1 - 71 Makautadze, 2:2 - 82 Vada.

"Metz": Oukidja, Koling, Traore, Lo, Cande, Mbaye (Kuao, 90), Sabaly (Maiga, 84), N'Doram, Maziz (Kamara, 62), Jean-Jacques, Makautadze (Tetteh, 84).

"Marseille": Lopez, Kloss, M'Baye, Balerdi (Vada, 75), Lodi, Soglo (Harit, 67), Kondogbia (Veretout, 56), Rongier, Sarr, Ndiaye (Muge, 75), Aubameyang.

Yellow cards: N'Doram (9), Lodi (49), Veretout (85), M'Baye (90).

Red card: Lo (59).

