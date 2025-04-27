Marcus Rashford injured: injury may end player's season

Aston Villa has provided an update on Marcus Rashford's condition after the forward, on loan from Manchester United, missed the team's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Rashford suffered an injury during training on Thursday, ahead of the crucial FA Cup semi-final match against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium. The forward, who has been in excellent form since joining Unai Emery's team in January, was forced to miss the game in which Villa lost 3-0. Ismaila Sarr scored twice after Eberechi Eze opened the scoring.

Aston Villa's head coach, Unai Emery, confirmed that Rashford has a hamstring injury and stated that the forward will miss the next "few weeks." This could mean Rashford's season is over.

Emery told reporters: "He's injured. He got injured this week, and yesterday we ran a test — it's a hamstring injury. We will try to test him before each match, but most likely, he will not be available for several weeks."

The future of the 27-year-old footballer remains uncertain, as Manchester United is ready to keep him in the squad, yet Rashford is still pushing for a move. Consequently, his potential new club remains unknown, with Aston Villa being discussed as one of the options.