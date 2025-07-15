Marcus Rashford continues individual training as he searches for a new club

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is sticking to a personal training program as he looks to secure a move to a new club. He has posted fresh videos in his Instagram stories.

The footage shows Rashford doing pull-ups on rings and working out with dumbbells. It’s clear the Englishman is determined to stay in top shape, even with uncertainty clouding his career future.

It’s worth noting that Rashford is pushing for a transfer exclusively to Barcelona. Because of this, he turned down an offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Rashford is only allowed to train at the club’s facilities after 5 p.m., since the first-team squad—which he has been excluded from—uses the complex earlier in the day. This rule, imposed by Ruben Amorim, applies to Rashford and other separated players. It’s also known that Rashford will not travel with the team for their pre-season tour in the USA.