Amorim restricts five problematic Manchester United players from using club facilities. What's going on?

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United identified a troublesome group of five players the club is eager to offload as quickly as possible. Since no deals were finalized before the squad returned from holiday, special restrictions have now been imposed on them.

Details: According to The Athletic, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia are permitted to use the club’s facilities only after 5 p.m. this week—once Ruben Amorim and the rest of the squad have completed training and left the Carrington base.

The club has also asked these players to report to the training ground over the weekend, when the first team will be away in Stockholm for a match against Leeds.

Meanwhile, some representatives of the players deny claims that they have formally requested a transfer, insisting the footballers would welcome a return to regular group training with the team.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Rashford rejected an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, as he wishes to remain in Europe and play for Barcelona.