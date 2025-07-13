Only Barcelona! Marcus Rashford rejects offer from Saudi club

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Marcus Rashford has set his sights solely on a move to Barcelona.



Details: The transfer saga surrounding the 27-year-old winger continues to unfold. After Barcelona failed to secure deals for Nico Williams from Athletic and Luis Díaz from Liverpool, the club remains focused on landing the Englishman. The Catalans are confident in signing Rashford, but are not rushing the process, aiming to strike a favorable deal.

The winger himself is aiding the process: he has turned down an offer from an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club because he wants to stay in Europe and play for Barcelona. Rashford is not considering any other options and is awaiting an official offer from the Blaugrana.



