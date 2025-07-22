Marc Cucurella recalls 'that' Trump moment at the Club World Cup award ceremony

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has revisited the unforgettable incident involving US President Donald Trump during the award ceremony at the Club World Cup. The Spaniard shared his memories in an interview with Jijantes FC.

Cucurella revealed that the entire team was left bewildered when Trump refused to leave the stage after handing the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James.

US President Donald Trump joined Chelsea on stage for the Club World Cup trophy lift 🔵🏆 pic.twitter.com/6HRg1HVA0G — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 14, 2025

According to the plan, the US President was supposed to step aside, and the players had been instructed before the ceremony to wait for him to exit before lifting the trophy. That explains the confusion and uncertainty among the English club's footballers.