Marc Cucurella recalls 'that' Trump moment at the Club World Cup award ceremony
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has revisited the unforgettable incident involving US President Donald Trump during the award ceremony at the Club World Cup. The Spaniard shared his memories in an interview with Jijantes FC.
Cucurella revealed that the entire team was left bewildered when Trump refused to leave the stage after handing the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James.
According to the plan, the US President was supposed to step aside, and the players had been instructed before the ceremony to wait for him to exit before lifting the trophy. That explains the confusion and uncertainty among the English club's footballers.
"We were told that Trump would hand over the trophy, and that we couldn't lift it until he left. We were all standing there, waiting for him to go, but he just stood still. We looked at him, and he said: 'Go on, lift it, I'll stay here, that's all.' And you know, who's going to say something to him... I was absolutely terrified," Cucurella recalled.