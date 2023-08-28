RU RU NG NG
Manuel Neuer is back to training for the first time after 9 month

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training, reports Bild.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has recovered from the injury and started training. He started working in the team of Thomas Tuchel.

Last December, Manuel suffered an open fracture of his right leg while skiing. Because of this, the German goalkeeper missed the entire second half of last season. In total, it took almost nine months to recover.

Bayern Munich were quickly looking for a new goalkeeper and signed Jan Sommer, who moved to the “Die Roten” from Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, this summer offseason, the Swiss moved to Inter Milan.

A few days ago, Bayern announced the signing of Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. The contract is valid until June 30, 2028.

On Sunday, the Bayern Munich defeated Augsburg 3:1. Harry Kane scored two goals. 35-year-old Sven Ulreich defended Bayern's goal in the two opening rounds of the Bundesliga and the match for the German Super Cup.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
