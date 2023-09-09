Manchester United star responds to abuse allegations

Manchester United and Brazil star winger Anthony has spoken out about allegations of violence against women.

According to the football player, he never raised his hand to a woman.

"No way. I guarantee 100 percent that I have never raped a woman and I have proof. People will see the truth. Believe me, I have never committed physical violence. There may have been verbal arguments, but never physical violence." - Anthony said.

The footballer noted that everyone around him knows that he has worked hard throughout his career since childhood to get to where he is now.

“I have many goals and desires and I want to show people who I really am. I hope to return to the national team. I will prove my innocence in this entire incident. I am confident that my career will not end because of these accusations,” he said.

Let us remember that the football player was accused of violence by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Later, two more women reported that they had become victims of the football player.