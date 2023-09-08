RU RU NG NG
Main News Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star

Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star

Football news Today, 02:30
Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star Photo: social networks

New allegations have surfaced against Manchester United midfielder Anthony.

As you know, recently the star player of the Brazilian national team was accused of violence against a girl.

According to the Daily Mail, two more women came to the police with statements and accused the footballer of assault.

One of the likely victims at the hands of the Brazilian is a law student Raissa de Freitas. She told the police that she was forced to seek medical attention after being attacked by Anthony in a nightclub. According to her, the incident occurred in May last year.

The second victim was 33-year-old banker Ingrid Lana. She told law enforcement that a Brazilian football player tried to have sex with her and, after her refusal, pushed her, after which she was injured.

The first to report violence from the football player was his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Interestingly, the football player himself denies all the testimony and claims that he was the victim of false accusations.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Yesterday, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:30 In the match of the Argentina national team, a rare event happened with Messi Football news Today, 04:00 One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known Football news Today, 03:30 Neymar called the most painful defeat in his career Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:00 There are only two clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can go to Football news Today, 02:30 Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester United has apologized for inviting a pedophile coach to the club Football news Yesterday, 23:13 Messi's goal and Colombia's tough victory: the results of the World Cup qualifiers in South America Football news Yesterday, 16:54 France defeats Ireland, the Netherlands crushes Greece: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Yesterday, 16:34 It is known how much Saudi Arabian clubs spent in the transfer window
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Turkey - Armenia September 8, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Iceland prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023