Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star

New allegations have surfaced against Manchester United midfielder Anthony.

As you know, recently the star player of the Brazilian national team was accused of violence against a girl.

According to the Daily Mail, two more women came to the police with statements and accused the footballer of assault.

One of the likely victims at the hands of the Brazilian is a law student Raissa de Freitas. She told the police that she was forced to seek medical attention after being attacked by Anthony in a nightclub. According to her, the incident occurred in May last year.

The second victim was 33-year-old banker Ingrid Lana. She told law enforcement that a Brazilian football player tried to have sex with her and, after her refusal, pushed her, after which she was injured.

The first to report violence from the football player was his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Interestingly, the football player himself denies all the testimony and claims that he was the victim of false accusations.