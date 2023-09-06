RU RU NG NG
Manchester United are considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad

Football news Today, 09:54
Manchester United are considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad

Manchester United is considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad, UOL reports.

A statement appeared on the club's website regarding the situation with their winger. They wrote that Manchester United acknowledges the allegations against Antony and will await the results of the police investigation. Also, it is reported that until then, the club will not make any comments about this situation. However, they are serious about it.

UOL reported that Manchester is seriously considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad for the investigation period. In addition, The Telegraph writes that the club is under pressure from women's organizations that protect victims of violence. They are demanding that United immediately exclude the winger from the team.

They stressed that clubs that allow players to play after such statements are opposed to the sacrifice and believe that United did not take the matter seriously.

We will remind that the former child of Antoni accused the player of domestic violence. Because of this, the winger was excluded from the Brazilian national team for the September matches.

